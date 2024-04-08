Paul Reiser to perform at APAC on Saturday, April 13

Reiser Submitted photos Gilbert Submitted photos

TROY — The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) is welcoming Paul Reiser on Saturday, April 13 for his Big Font Comedy Tour.

Reiser the comedian, actor, television writer, author, and musician is well-known for his iconic role in the 1990s hit comedy television series Mad About You, which he co-created and starred in with Helen Hunt. This long-running Emmy, Peabody, and Golden Globe-winning comedy returned as a limited series on Spectrum Originals in 2019.

He is also widely celebrated for his roles in two hit television shows for Netflix: Stranger Things—the company’s biggest series of all time— and Chuck Lorre’s The Kominsky Method, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

In addition to television, throughout his prolific career, Reiser has worked with both independent and mainstream filmmakers. Having earned acclaim for his supporting role in the Academy Award-winning film Whiplash, Reiser was also seen in frequent collaborator Jeff Baena’s The Little Hours and Horse Girl, which premiered at Sundance 2020, the fourth film the pair has worked on together.

Over the years, the veteran actor has garnered praise for notable performances in films such as Diner, Bye Bye Love, One Night At McCool’s, and The Thing About My Folks, which Reiser wrote for his co-star Peter Falk.

Reiser also co-created and produced the seven-episode series There’s….Johnny!, a fictional story set behind-the-scenes of Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show circa 1972, which he co-produced with director David Gordon Green. The show premiered to critical praise, with pop-culture website Decider calling There’s….Johnny! is “a television experience unlike any seen on TV in recent years,” which “unfolds like a dream, a memory fondly recalled.”

As an author, Reiser’s first book, Couplehood, first published in 1994, has sold over two million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times Bestsellers list. His subsequent books, Babyhood and Familyhood, were bestsellers as well.

A SUNY Binghamton graduate of its prestigious music program, Reiser co-wrote the theme song for Mad About You. He also wrote and recorded “The Final Frontier” with Grammy-winning producer Don Was, and he released an album of original songs with British singer-songwriter Julia Fordham called Unusual Suspects.

Throughout his career, Reiser has received multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, American Comedy Awards, and Screen Actors Guild nominations. Voted by Comedy Central as one of the Top 100 Comedians of All Time, Reiser regularly performs sold-out standups at venues nationwide.

Musician Vance Gilbert will be opening for his good friend Reiser with his captivating music and impeccable storytelling.

Born and raised in the Philadelphia area, Gilbert grew up with the hopes of becoming an R&B and jazz singer, and once at college, he discovered his affinity for the storytelling sensibilities of the acoustic singer-songwriter thing.

In 1992, Shawn Colvin invited Gilbert to be her special guest on her 1992 Fat City tour, where Gilbert took much of America by storm and by surprise. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram praised Gilbert’s “… voice of an angel, wit of a devil, and guitar playing of a god.”

The ever-consummate performer, Gilbert has recorded 13 albums, including five for Philo/Rounder Records. He has been the opener of choice for artists as varied as Arlo Guthrie, Anita Baker, The Milk Carton Kids, and Southside Johnny, and he spent much of the mid-2000’s opening shows for the late great comedian George Carlin.

Tickets for the event begin at $25 and can be purchased three ways:

1. Online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/21323.

2. By calling the APAC Box Office at 937-418-8392.

3. By visiting the APAC Box Office located at 500 S. Dorset Road, open Tuesday-Friday from noon to 4:00pm.

Please Note: The APAC does not allocate tickets or authorize any other ticket seller, service, broker, or agent to sell tickets to APAC events. If you purchase tickets from anyone other than Arbogast Performing Arts Center (via etix.com), please check the seller’s credibility and examine tickets carefully for authenticity before purchasing. To avoid potential ticketing issues, including overpricing, purchase tickets only from the Arbogast Performing Arts Center online (via etix.com), in person at the APAC Box Office, or by phone at 937-418-8392.

For more information or to order tickets to any of the APAC performances, call the Box Office at 937- 418-8392, visit the APAC in person, or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.