Imagine choosing your next home, then offering to pay cash. Think you would get the seller’s attention? Would paying cash strengthen your value as a buyer? Whether or not you have the financial strength to pay cash, you can still gain the advantage of a cash purchase with very little effort.

Sellers simply want to get the money from their equity at closing. The source of the final settlement check is of no consequence to them. It doesn’t matter if the bulk of it comes from the buyer’s bank account or from a mortgage lender.

The real benefit of a true cash offer is that sellers need not worry that the buyers will not qualify for a loan. There are no last minute surprises where cash is involved – no unexpected mortgage rejections.

So – what if the buyers were approved for their mortgage before even approaching the sellers? They select the seller’s home, make an acceptable offer, and present a mortgage approval letter from their lender.

The first step in any home purchase today should be a visit to the mortgage company. By providing the required financial information up-front, before even looking for a home, buyers can gain the advantage of making a preapproved offer which is as good as cash to the seller.

Planning to buy a home? Want the sellers to take you seriously? Call your real estate agent for a referral to a great, local lender and obtain your mortgage approval first. You’ll have a happy, stress free home purchase experience.

