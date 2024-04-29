PCS receive Ohio Auditor of State Award with Distinction

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools Treasurer/CFO Jeremie Hittle was honored for his work by the Ohio Auditor of State’s office at the Piqua City Schools Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Thursday, April 25.

Hittle was awarded the Ohio Auditor of State Award with Distinction. Joe Braden, deputy director of regional liaisons representing Auditor of State Keith Faber, said receiving this award shows a “commitment to fiscal integrity” and that the award “puts the city of Piqua in a very select group” since “less than 3%” of schools qualify.

Hittle said the award “isn’t possible” without the work of the employees and everyone at Piqua City Schools.

Hittle then gave the treasurer’s report following the presentation and said he has “no concerns about where we’re at” in the school district, financially. He recommended the board approve offering the student accident insurance program from Health Special Risk Inc. that is underwritten by Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company. The board approved continuing the insurance program.

The board approved a fund-to-fund transfer to pay for the Piqua High School renovation project.

Superintendent Dwayne Thompson gave his report stating the Piqua City Schools’ music program received the Best Communities for Music Education Distinction Award and said, “We are beyond proud” of the music program. He noted that 975 schools from across the United States are chosen to receive this honor.

Thompson also announced Washington Elementary School has received the Purple Star Designation with the special designation being presented to Washington Elementary Principal Heather Koehl. Cara Kune, who is the liaison for the program and completed the application for the designation, is currently on active duty with the United States Army and was unable to be at the presentation. The school’s website will be updated to reflect their designation.

Koehl told those present Washington Primary currently has four students whose parents are on active duty right now. She noted that in order to support those students, the “whole school wore purple one day.” Koehl said that upon her return, Kune plans to have one-on-one lunches with the children whose parents are on active duty to support them.

“We are very new to the Purple Star Designation,” Koehl added.

A presentation was held during the meeting about the new English Language Arts program (ELA) for Piqua City Schools before the board voted to adopt the program. Giving the presentation were Teresa Anderson, elementary curriculum director, and Kiara Williams, director of student services. During the meeting, Anderson reviewed the program, stating it is a comprehensive program that is “unlike anything ever done” and she noted the program, known as Amplify, will provide a “deep dive” into ELA studies.

Anderson said on standardized testing, children read about subjects that they have no knowledge of and as a result, do not do as well on testing as they would with subjects they know about. This program, she said, will allow children to learn using subjects they are interested in.

Thompson recommended the board approve school fees for the 2024-25 school year, and the BOE did approved the fees. The board again waived the pay-to-play fee, so students who want to play will be able to do so.

Thompson said the Piqua High School junior/senior prom will take place on May 4 and he hopes for a “good, safe evening” for students.

The board approved donations received during the month of March, including Horan Associates, of Cincinnati, who donated $15,000 for graduation fireworks, the Block Student Club and staff appreciation. Paul and Elaine Sullenberger of Piqua donated $900 for the Piqua Central Intermediate School science department and Heidi Hennessey donated $40 for the “girls night out.” The board also approved a grant from the Piqua Education Foundation for Cozy Corner for $300. The board spoke about their appreciation for the generosity of those who donated.

During their meeting, the board approved the disposal and removal of some books from the inventory of library books from Piqua Central Intermediate School and Springcreek Primary School. These are books that are worn out and need to be removed.

The board also approved a trip for the Piqua High School girls basketball team for an overnight camp in Sherrodsville to attend the Eastern Ohio basketball camp.

The board approved personnel matters during their meeting with Ford abstaining from the vote since his wife is a teacher and was on the agenda.

Among the resignations approved during the meeting were Kaci Bornhorst, Washington Primary School psychologist effective April 26, 2024, and Kazy Hinds, A-4 aide at Piqua Junior High School, effective May 3, 2024.

Lisa Tabler, intervention specialist at Washington Primary School, was approved for retirement resignation at the end of the 2024 school year. A hearing of the public will be held on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the BOE office for the rehire of Lisa Tabler.

The board approved the following internal transfers for the 2024-25 school year. They include Tabitha Arnold, STEM teacher, Piqua Central Intermediate School; Hope Davis, instructional coach, Piqua Central Intermediate School; Angela Ford, English Credit Recovery teacher at Piqua High School; Elizabeth Leininger, lead reading Specialist, Washington Primary School; Sarah Jane Magoteaux, lead reading specialist, Piqua Central Intermediate School; Leslie Mitchell, reading specialist/title teacher at Piqua Central Intermediate School; Kathy Motter, lead reading specialist, Springcreek Primary School; Lori Smith, instructional coach, Washington Primary School; and Holly Turner, instructional coach, Springcreek Elementary School.

The board approved the following hires for the 2024-25 school year. They include Krystal Stephenson, reading specialist/title teacher, Washington Primary School; Hannah Anderson, science teacher, Piqua Central Intermediate School; Megan Johnson, reading specialist/title teacher, Springcreek Elementary School; Kristin King, reading specialist/title teacher, Piqua Central Intermediate School; Lindsay Vincent, reading specialist/title teacher, Washington Primary School; and Courtney Woodward, reading specialist/title teacher, Springcreek Primary School.

The board approved FMLA leave for Allison Luttrell, fifth grade teacher at Piqua Central Intermediate School, from approximately May 27 for the remainder of the 2023-24 school year, and for Amber McKenna, part-time TR-1 bus driver from March 21 until approximately April 22.

The board approved the non-renewal of all 2023-24 supplemental contracts at the end of their respective seasons.

The board approved the list of volunteers and the list of supplementals for the 2023-24 school year.

The next regular meeting of the board will be on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. for a hearing of the public for the rehire of Lisa Tabler followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the BOE offices at 215 Looney Road, Piqua.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.