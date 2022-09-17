PHS grad to be recognized after receiving Roy Pickerill Service Award

To the editor:

The Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Association has announced that David Ashburn, a graduate of Piqua High School Class of 1982 has been selected as a member of their 2022 Class for their Hall of Fame upon receiving the Roy Pickerill Service Award for his efforts on behalf of the American Diabetes Association.

Ashburn a 1987 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, will be recognized at a ceremony on campus at Owensboro, Kentucky, on September 30, 2022.

Thank you,

Pat and Harry Ashburn

(David’s Parents)

Piqua