Physician joins Kettering Health Years Ahead Primary Care

KETTERING —Dr. Carlos Ventura has joined Kettering Health at the Years Ahead Primary Care location in Kettering on Stroop Road. Ventura is a fellowship-trained geriatrician, specializing in managing chronic medical conditions with an emphasis on elder care.

He graduated from the University of El Salvador and completed his residency at the Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, followed by a Geriatric Medicine Fellowship at the Banner Sun Health Research Institute, located in the Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, Arizona.

Ventura’s office is located at 1745 E. Stroop Road. For more information, call 937-281-6340, or visit ketteringhealth.org/seniors.