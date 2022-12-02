Pink Ribbon Girls brings Christmas to Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL — Just in time for a festive and memorable Christmas event, “Small Town Christmas” is coming to Pleasant Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. at the Exchange, 210 W. High St, Pleasant Hill.

“Pink Ribbon Girls exists to serve every person and family affected by breast and gynecological cancer. We provide free healthy meals, rides to treatment, house cleaning essentials and peer support so no one is alone in the fight—is hosting this event, to fundraise for their clients,” said a Pink Ribbon Girls press release. “The evening will feature all the Christmas festivities, including a kids station, pictures with Santa, food trucks, beer and so much more.”

The Exchange has worked hard to create a homegrown Christmas experience for the Community and to give back while doing so, said the release. The Exchange is an incredible venue that even has a PINK silo, in honor of Pink Ribbon Girls.

Pink Ribbon Girls served 151,927 meals, 16,037 rides, and 1,136 house cleaning kits in 2021. January through October of 2022, Pink Ribbon Girls has served 145,094 meals, 19,732 rides, and 2,028 house cleaning kits! Proceeds from Small Town Christmas will help provide more services for our clients.

The attire for the evening is casual, you may want to dress warm. This event is family friendly and would encourage you to bring your kids.

Smokin’ Inferno, U Wanna Pizza Me, and Bee’s Boba will be at the event. There will also be beer from Heidelberg, including a seasonal option. Local will also be open at the event.

There is no entry fee to the event; to participate in the stations you will have to purchase tickets. Tickets are $10 per ticket or $125 for the family package. The family package includes each station for each member of the immediate family.

Pre-order for tickets will be online and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prg-small-town-christmas-tickets-473394775517

For more information, visit www.pinkribbongirls.org/upcoming-events or go to @theexchange_pleasanthilloh on instagram.