Pioneer announces 2023 scholarship recipients

PIQUA — Eight area high school seniors have been selected to receive Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s 2023 scholarships. 23 applicants from 14 schools throughout Pioneer’s service territory applied for the scholarships.

The eight scholarship winners, all children of Pioneer members, were chosen through an application and virtual interview process conducted by judges from the local communities.

Winners include: $1,500 – Eliza Gariety, Russia; $1,000 – Zane Michael, Anna; $500 — Kelsey DeMarco, Graham; Kennedi Doseck, Botkins; Brandon Jones, Graham; Simone Puthoff, Russia; Lindi Snodgrass, Miami East; and Abigail Welbaum, Troy.

“As a cooperative, we believe it’s important to support and serve not only our current members, but our future members as well. Our scholarship program is just one way we are able to do that,” said Ron Salyer, Pioneer’s president and CEO. “We were again impressed by the caliber of students who applied this year.”

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami and Shelby Counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.