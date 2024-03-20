Piqua announces closures, tips for eclipse

PIQUA — The city of Piqua announced the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St., will be closed on Monday, April 8, as the community observes the total solar eclipse. Piqua Police and Fire Departments will remain open. All other city operations will close at noon.

The city expects an influx of visitors to the area for the eclipse. Full totality will occur at 3:11 p.m., with the entirety of the moon’s movement between the earth and the sun between 1:53 and 4:25 p.m.

Refuse workers will begin collecting refuse at 6 a.m. April 8 to accommodate the day’s abbreviated schedule. For residents with a Monday refuse pickup date, please ensure carts are placed at the curb an hour earlier than the regular schedule. Should residents forget to set out their items before 6 a.m. and refuse workers miss their pickup, residents can contact customer service at 937-778-2000 for a makeup stop.

Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) advises residents to wear glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard to protect their eyes while watching the eclipse. EMA also shared tips for residents and businesses to avoid any inconvenience during the influx of visitors expected in the area:

• Avoid errands and appointments between April 5 and 9.

• Expect traffic and service delays during these times. Stock up on essentials early.

• Anticipate possible disruptions to cellular communications and cellular-based operations due to increased demand.