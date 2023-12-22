Piqua announces holiday closings, BZA cancellation

PIQUA — City offices in Piqua will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, to allow city employees to observe the Christmas holiday with their families.

The city will not collect garbage or recycling on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, causing delayed collection Monday through Friday. Pick-up for Friday’s route will occur on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The city urges all customers to place their containers at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

The city also announced the cancellation of an upcoming Board of Zoning Appeals meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m. due to a lack of quorum.