Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce excited about 2022/23 growth

PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce saw many new business come in to the city of Piqua in 2022 and continued growth into 2023.

The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s mission statement is “To unit the Piqua business community, to enhance the quality of life of our citizens and promote economic vitality and development. Your business is our business.”

Executive Director Kathy Sherman said she has been excited to the new growth in Piqua, which is carrying over into 2023.

“I really honestly love to see the growth. I mean we have , or the amount of new businesses or expansions in the community that we recognize from last year is phenomenal. It is exciting!” Sherman said. We have new business and businesses that have expanded tremendously”

Year 2022 was an average year, Sherman said of new businesses coming into the city of Piqua. In 2022, the chamber welcomed 22 new members and held 12 ribbon cuttings.

Some of the highlights of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce for year 2022 include, year three of the strategic planning that was implemented in 2020. Strategic planning for year 2023 began at year end of 2022, said outgoing Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce chairperson Cynamyn Clem in January at Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s 77th annual dinner at the Piqua Country Club. There are three main areas which comprise the plan, and they are: member focus, communications and marketing, and business and workplace partnership.

Large fundraisers for the chamber in 2022, include the annual golf outing, steak fry, and new gift certificate program. Mainstreet Piqua and Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce partnered together on the gift certificate program to encourage more businesses downtown to engage and participate. Women in Local Leadership Power, also called WILL Power, which aims to support and empower women in business.

Clem also reported several capital improvements at the chamber’s facilities in 2022: Painting, restoration, new LED lighting, new windows.

Four businesses were recognized just in the downtown Sherman noted, for their efforts to revamp and beautify their property. In 2021, the chamber recognized only 4, yet 10 were recognized in 2020.

In 2022, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce handed out commercial beautification awards to the following businesses:

• Marathon Station on High Street – new gas station in Piqua;

• WellNow Urgent Care on East Ash Street – new facility and new to Piqua;

• Starbucks on East Ash Street – new operations in Piqua;

• Winans Chocolates + Coffees – two refurbished buildings, one housing their administrative offices on Main Street and the other housing the roastery on Spring Street;

• Soak-N-Suds Car Wash on Covington Avenue – purchase and renovation of the car wash;

• Hardees on East Ash Street – new facility and new to Piqua;

• Referees on Main Street – renovated the former 311 Drafthouse. The business is new to Piqua but the owner operates El Herreradero restaurant.

• Crooked Handle Brewery Piqua on North Main Street – renovated former Piqua Granite. The business is new to Piqua;

• El Tequila – an established Piqua business that moved to newly renovated location on County Road 25A;

• Cornerstone Veterinary Clinic on Kienle Drive – established Piqua business that moved into newly renovated and formerly the Eagles Club on Kienle Drive;

“To see them take a blighted property and see them turn it into such a beautiful inviting facility or location, it benefits all of us,” Sherman said. “It makes me smile.”