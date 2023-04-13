Piqua baseball handles Sidney 11-6 in MVL action

SIDNEY — It was a textbook performance by the Piqua baseball team Wednesday in an 11-6 win over Sidney in MVL action at Sidney High School.

Pitchers Jacob Felts and Cohen Brown did the job on the mound — and the offense did the rest in the Indians victory.

Piqua improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the MVL with the win, heading into a big series with Tippecanoe.

Sidney dropped to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in the MVL.

Felts and Cohen combined on a six-hitter, striking out six, walking six and hitting two batters.

“Basically, with both pitchers the thought process is to find the strike zone and change their speeds,” Piqua coach Brad Lavey said. “For the most part, they did that.”

It was Piqua jumping out to an early 5-0 lead.

Piqua got a run in the first when Zane Pratt singled and came around to score on Mickey Anderson’s sacrifice fly.

Then, Brady Ouhl broke open the game in the second inning.

After Peyton Offenbacher and Pratt reached base, Ouhl launched a shot over the 320-foot sign in left field to make it 4-0.

“That was a big hit by Brady (Ouhl),” Lavey said. “But, the thing with Brady is speed kills. He had to have at least four stolen bases tonight.”

Anderson would single and steal second and third, scoring when the throw to third went in the outfield.

Sidney was able to tighten the game with one swing when Aiden Booth launched a grand slam in the home third inning.

But, Piqua would quickly answer with two runs in the fouth and two more in the fifth to make it 9-4.

“That is something we have been working on,” Lavey said. “That is the process of learning how to win. Leading how to finish off games in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and we did that tonight.”

Anderson would have a sacrifice fly for an RBI in the fourth and Mason Davis singled him in.

In the fifth, Offenbacher had a double and Pratt singled, with Anderson singling them both in for his third and fourth RBIs of the game.

“Mickey (Anderson) is batting cleanup for a reason,” Lavey said. “Mickey does a great job of making contact and putting the ball in play.”

After Sidney closed to within 9-6, Piqua added two insurance runs in the seventh.

Pratt started things with a triple and scored on Owen Shawler’s fielder’s choice.

Ouhl would walk, steal second and score on Davis’ second RBI single of the game.

“I thought we did a good job finishing the game tonight,” Lavey said.

And they will look to carry that momentum into a big series with Tippecanoe.

