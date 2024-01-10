Piqua boys stun Troy in MVL action

Piqua’s Mickey Anderson works against Troy’s Bryce Haught Tuesday night at Garbry Gymnasium. Troy’s Kellen Miller hits a jumper against Piqua Tuesday night. Piqua’s Jay Hancock drives against Troy’s Brady O’Leary Tuesday at Garbry Gymnasium. Troy’s Bryce Haught goes up for two points Tuesday night. Troy’s Kellen Miller and Piqua’s Romen Medley go up for the jump ball Tuesday night.

PIQUA — Mickey Anderson and the Piqua boys basketball team were not going to be denied Tuesday night at Garbry Gymnasium.

The Indians snapped a five-game losing streak with a 50-47 win over the Trojans as Anderson — who came in averaging 5.2 points per game — scored a season high 22 points.

“Really, I am just at a loss for words,” Anderson said about his career game. “This was my senior year highlight. Nothing is going to top what happened out there tonight.”

While Piqua improved to 3-9 overall and 2-7 in the MVL, Troy dropped to 4-7 overall and 4-5 in the MVL with another close loss.

“We have struggled lately with our offense,” Troy coach Mark Hess said. “We just kind of let them hang around and then they gained confidence.”

Despite trailing 12-2 early, Piqua was able to use an 11-0 run to take a 39-30 lead with 5:50 to go after Jay Hancock got behind the Troy defense on a length of the court inbounds pass.

“We have had some tough losses this year,” Piqua coach Brett Kopp said. “But, there has never been a time when they didn’t come back the next day and give me everything they had in practice.”

A 3-pointer by Hudson Furlong and a basket by Kellen Miller closed the Piqua lead to 41-37 with 1:52 to go.

Evan Kaiser got the Trojans within 42-39, but Anderson scored four points and Hancock added a basket to make it 48-41 with 33 seconds to go.

“Mickey Anderson is just the ultimate competitor,” Kopp said.

Just as it seemed Piqua had a win, Furlong hit two 3-pointers in a five second span to make it 48-47.

“I was getting a little nervous,” Anderson said. “I knew we just had to score or make them foul us.”

Hancock was fouled with eight seconds to go and calmly hit both free throws to make it 50-47.

“He is a freshman,” Kopp said. “He looked a little scared out there in the first quarter and I had a little talk with him. He played well after that.”

Furlong’s off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime looked good all the way, before spinning out.

“We never quit,” Hess said. “But, it was just too late by the time we got going.”

The game started with Aiden Luis hitting a 3-pointer on Troy’s first possession and Brady O’Leary added five points as Troy jumped out to a 12-2 lead.

“We got off to the great start,” Hess said. “But, we just kind of let them hang around. They seemed to gain confidence and the basket started looking really small to us. And I didn’t think the shots we were taking were really good shots either.”

The early deficit didn’t bother Piqua.

“To be honest, we have been doing that a lot at the start of games,” Anderson said.

Troy led 16-7 after one quarter, but Piqua closed to 25-22 at halftime. The Indians caught up in the third quarter and took control with the 11-0 run they ran into the fourth quarter as Anderson scored 21 points in the final three quarters.

“The last three quarters, I thought everybody played well,” Kopp said.

Along with Anderson’s big game, Hancock added 13 points and Tate Kuhlman scored nine points.

Furlong led Troy with 12 points — all in the second half.

Bryce Haught added 10 points and Kaiser scored eight points.

Miller had seven points and O’Leary scored five points.

