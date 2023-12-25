Piqua Center plans New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

PIQUA — The Piqua Center will host a 1920s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball on Sunday, Dec. 31, featuring a comedy show, catered dinner, live music and a fireworks display provided by the city of Piqua.

“It’s everything under one roof,” location manager Helga Leep said. “There is a connected hotel, the Comfort Inn, and we also have a block of rooms with them.”

The Masquerade Ball will include a catered dinner provided by Mrs. B’s, a comedy show featuring ventriloquist Mike Hemmelgarn and live music from Nothing But Treble. The dinner will start off with a charcuterie board appetizer at 6 p.m., and also includes a champagne toast at midnight. Fireworks will be provided by the city of Piqua.

“The city of Piqua is having fireworks, and that just happens to be across the street,” Leep said. “We can all go outside then and enjoy the fireworks to ring in the new year.”

Tickets to the Masquerade Ball are $60 per person, and include dinner and entertainment. Ticket options including a hotel room at the Comfort Inn are also available.

Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com, or through links on the Piqua Center’s Facebook page. Proceeds from the Masquerade Ball will benefit Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support.

The Piqua Center is located at 987 E. Ash St. More information can be found online at www.piquacenter.com.