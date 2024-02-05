Piqua Church to serve Lenten Fish Fries

PIQUA — The first of six Lenten Fish Fries at St. Mary Church in Piqua will be on Friday, Feb. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. Meals will be served in the cafeteria at Piqua Catholic for dine-in or carry-out.

Meals will be $12 for adults, seniors and carry-out for $10, and children 12 and under $8.

The meals will feature baked or fried fish, french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, and a dinner roll. Desserts will also be available for purchase.

Additional fish fries will be held on Feb. 23, March 1, 8, 15 and 22.