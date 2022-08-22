Piqua City Commissioners authorize resolutions

PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug. 16, for a general meeting. Prior to the meeting, the commissioners entered into an executive session for three subjects.

The topics were to discuss the city manager or the city clerk position, the purchase or sale of property for public purposes, and to consider confidential information related to economic development.

The first resolution was to authorize a purchase order to Compass Minerals America Inc. for the purchase of road salt. The city of Piqua is involved in the Southwest Ohio Purchasers for Government which bids out the road salt purchase on behalf of their entities. For the 2022-2023 winter season, the city of Piqua will pay $77.73 per ton with an expected total cost of $194,325. For the 2023-2024 winter season, the city of Piqua will pay $84.73 per ton with an expected total cost of $211,825. The expected total cost utilizes 2,500 tons.

The next resolution was to authorize the purchase order to Bluescope Construction Inc. for the construction of a pole barn at the water treatment plant. In the 2017 Water Treatment Plant Expansion the pole barn was not constructed due to cost restraints. The pole barn will house maintenance and mowing equipment. The building construction is expected to begin in September and be finished in January 2023. The project is set to have minimal involvement by city employees. The structure will be 60 feet by 40 feet.

The final resolution was to authorize the city manager to “pursue all options to resolve Swift Run, Echo Lake, and Frantz Pond levy and retention issues,” according to the resolution. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is requiring cities to develop a “million-year flood plan,” according to Commissioner Kazy Hinds. The resolution allows the city manager to pursue options, including politically through state representatives, to develop more economically efficient methods. For more information, visit piquadamstudy2022.com.

Following the meeting, the floor was opened to the public for public comment. Jeff Lange spoke first about the Protect Our Water Ways Clean Sweep event which spent a day cleaning part of the Great Miami River. This was their 19th year cleaning the river. According to Lange, over 100 tons of trash has been cleaned in the 19 years.

The next public comment was from Dan French who discussed the Down a River, Down a Beer event. “It was a lot of fun. Many compliments to the city,” French said.

Then, the city manager gave his report. The first topic was the construction on the Municipal Government Complex Building. “The building is 20 years old. It’s time to do some maintenance,” said Paul Oberdorfer, city manager.

Then, Oberdorfer provided an update on the former McDonald’s building on the edge of the city. According to Oberdorfer, an inspection was done and the building was found to not be safe. Currently, the property is in court and proceedings are happening.

For more information, contact the city at 937-778-8300.