Piqua Commission proclaims Catholic School Week

PIQUA – The Piqua City Commission made a proclamation to designate Jan. 29 through Feb. 4 as Catholic School Week which acknowledges Piqua Catholic Schools.

The proclamation states, “the presence of a Catholic school in our community has proven to be an additional amenity and incentive in the economic development of the city of Piqua.”

The third and final reading for an ordinance repealing and enacting a new Chapter 33 of the Piqua Code happened and the commissioners voted to approve the ordinance. Some changes of the include changes to the holiday and personal days, vacations, modified probationary periods, sick leave, and bereavement leave.

The previous resolution involving the collective bargaining agreement between the city manager and the local Union 252, International Association of Firefighters, AFL-CIO-CLC remained on the table until the agreement is approved by both parties.

Another previously tabled resolution which allowed for a management agreement with Hampton Golf for the Echo Hills Golf Course for professional management services through 2025 was removed from the table. The cost of the agreement shall not exceed $478,000. Hampton Golf was determined to be the best company following a bid and committee review.

Then, the commissioners the purchase and subsequent sale of two properties on South Main Street from the Kruse Preservation Trust to the Piqua Improvement Corporation. The Piqua Improvement Corporation will “facilitate the redevelopment of the property” according to the resolution. The purchase and sale of the properties are not to exceed $13,000 and closing expenses.

According to Chris Schmiesing, community and economic development director for the city of Piqua, one of the properties has a residential structure that is condemned which will be demolished and restored. Schmiesing went on to say the land will be restored while the Piqua Improvement Corporation will “seek out developer interests” which would likely be developed into residential properties.

The commissioners also approved four other resolutions:

• Awarding a contract to York Electric, Inc. for the MCC Replacements on Hetzler Road and Ziegler Road;

• Continuation of a contract with Wessler Engineering to inspect stormwater manholes in the city;

• Authorizing an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for State and US bike route sign installation and maintenance;

• Authorizing the usage of city funds and resources for community special events.

Then, the floor was opened up for public comment where one resident, Roland Sourmail, of South Street, requested the commission discuss the ordinance in the Piqua Code relating to the usage of car ports in the city.

According to Sourmail, he was taken to court by the city and received six months of probation, $100 fine, and six months of jail time.

City of Piqua’s law director Frank Patrizio responded that “If Mr. Sourmail took down his car port, he will not serve any jail time.” Patrizio also said the probation will be revoked if the car port is removed. He also said the fine is court costs regarding the case proceedings.