Piqua Commission recognizes St. James

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission issued a proclamation at its Tuesday meeting for “2023, a celebration of 200 years of ministry here at St. James (Episcopal Church) continuing to go in peace to love and serve the Lord.”

The St. James Episcopal Church, located at 200 W. High St., was established by John Johnston on his property which later moved to another location.

Commissioners thanked the representatives from the church for their work in the community. Commissioner Kazy Hinds said, “A huge congratulations to the St. James Episcopal church for 200 years. If you have not visited that church, I encourage you to stop by and see it. It’s a beautiful church.”

In other business during the general meeting, a previously-tabled ordinance was removed from the table for a second reading. The ordinance involved repealing chapter 33 of the Piqua code and establishing a new chapter 33. Supporting documents and information were discussed in the executive session the commission held prior to the meeting.

“We’ve taken a look at the entire chapter and have a proposed changes in front of you this evening,” said Catherine Bogan, city of Piqua human resources director. Changes were seen with funeral leave, sick days, vacation, language involving insurance, and a metric pay system. Other subsections of the chapter did not have proposed changes.

The next resolution presented involves an agreement between the Local Union 252, International Association of Firefighters, AFL-CIO-CLC (IAFF), and the city of Piqua for the city’s firefighters, was tabled due to the agreement not yet being secured, according to Bogan.

The next resolution authorized the city manager to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association for the city’s deputy police chiefs and lieutenants. The agreement expires Dec. 31, 2025.

The commission authorized the purchase of excess liability insurance to “cover the city’s dams for its lakes and canal, pollution, and claims arising out of an injury or property damage as a result of an exercise of its emergency assistance agreements with other communities specifically related to power and claims related to water and wastewater,” according to the resolution. The cost of the purchase shall not exceed $115,000.

The next resolution authorized the purchase of liability insurance for the combustion turbines which involves a renewal of coverage from Chubb. The cost of the purchase shall not exceed $145,000.

The final resolution was to authorize a management agreement with Hampton Golf for the Echo Hills Golf Course for a total cost of $478,000 for the 2023 year. According to the resolution, “This agreement for 2023 will incorporate the management fee, which is the same as 2022’s consulting fees. Also, included for 2023 will be marketing and the payroll costs for all employees hired through Hampton Golf.”

Vice Mayor Kris Lee requested to table this resolution in order to “gain more information” which Commissioner Chris Grissom seconded the motion. Commission voted to table the resolution.

Following the meeting, Amy Welker gave an update and wanted to inform residents that there are several seats available on various boards and committees for the city. Citizens can apply online and the deadline to apply is Jan. 31.