Piqua Community Farmers Market returns May 23

The Piqua Community Farmers Market, held in downtown Piqua in front of the Piqua Public Library on Thursdays, returns on May 23. The market is held on Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through September. The farmer’s market features several vendors selling produce, plants, baked goods, food products, and crafts. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo

By Rena Ryan

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Farmers Market is the place to be on Thursdays nights from 3 -6 p. The 2024 farmers market will open on May 23 and will run through Sept. 26, with the exception that they will be closed on the Thursday of the fourth of July.

Visitors to the weekly market will find multiple produce vendors providing tomatoes, squash, microgreens, green beans and much more. There will be a meat vendor offering beef and pork and vendors offering kettle corn, lots of baked goods such as pies and donuts, and also several craft vendors with crochet items, candles, woodwork and much more. Sixteen vendors have been confirmed and two more are pending. At this time the market is not accepting any more vendors.

A long term vendor that has been with the Piqua’s Farmers Market since it opened in 2009 and will be returning this season is Marrs Produce.

“I am looking very much forward to the Piqua Community Farmers Market season, with the variety of vendors there will be something for everyone!” said Staci Roth, Piqua’s Farmer’s Market executive director.

Some events that will be offered during the 2024 season include:

• Strawberry jam contest: Thursday, June 6:

“Is making jam your jam?” asks the Farmer’s Market’s website. “The market will be hosting a Strawberry Jam Contest. Please bring your berry creation to the Farmers Market by 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, to see how you stack up.”

• Chocolate chip cookie contest: Thursday, June 27:

“Chocolate chip cookies come in so many different shapes, sizes and flavors. Do you have a secret family recipe that is the talk of the neighborhood? This is one of our most popular contests each year!” said the website.

• Cupcake decorating contest: Thursday, July 11:

“‘Fresh from the farm’ is the theme of our annual Cupcake decorating contest,” said the Farmer’s Market’s website.” Please bring six similarly decorated cupcakes to this annual contest on Thursday, July 13, and let your creativity wonder.”

• Zucchini bread contest: Thursday, Aug. 8:

“Zucchini is in abundant supply at this time of the year and most families have a time-tested recipe for the Best zucchini bread. Please bring one loaf of bread to the market. We cannot wait to see and taste your creation,” said the website.

• Salsa contest: Thursday, Aug. 29:

“This will be our 11th year of the annual salsa smackdown is the granddaddy of our contests at the Piqua Community Farmers Market,” said the website. “There are three categories: mild, hot, and most unusual. Our judges always have a hard time figuring out the winner but they have a Great time judging!”

• Biggest tomato contest: Thursday, Sept. 5:

“Red, green or yellow-we are not picky about the color but we do care how much it weighs!” said the website. “Bring your home-grown beauty to this annual market contest. Each entry will be carefully weighed and may the biggest tomato win!”

•Apple pie contest: Thursday, Sept. 26:

“Nothing says fall like a delicious apple pie and this popular Piqua Farmers Market season-ending contest is always a good one! Please bring your favorite pie on Thursday, September 26th, and prepare for stiff competition,” said the website.

For more information on farmers market please visit www.piquafarmersmarket.com.

The writer is a regular contibutor to Miami Valley Today.