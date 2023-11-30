Piqua Community Foundation awards Donnelly Advised grants

Donnelly grants: Richard Donnelly, a Piqua Community Foundation fundholder, volunteers at The Bethany Center in October. The Donnelly Advised Fund of The Foundation distributed more than $30,000 in charitable grants to 19 nonprofit organizations this fall. Submitted photo | Piqua Community Foundation

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation recently awarded grants from the Donnelly Advised Fund totaling $30,700 to 19 organizations that serve Piqua residents.

Richard Donnelly established the Donnelly Advised Fund, along with others at The Foundation, in 2008. The grant award decisions are made by the fund committee annually based upon community needs; there is no application process.

“The committee and I enjoy meeting in the fall each year to determine how best to utilize the fund to serve the Piqua community,” Donnelly said, in a Piqua Community Foundation press release. “The awards we make represent a broad range projects that benefit Piqua residents and improve our community. It’s a true pleasure to share from the advised fund each year.”

The organizations receiving 2023 Donnelly Advised grants are: American Legion Post 184 for the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad; American Legion Post 184 Ambulance Fund; The Bethany Center; The Edison Foundation for the nursing scholarship; The Forest Hill Cemetery Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation; Greene Street Church food pantry; The Little Kinger Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation; MainStreet Piqua for downtown flowers and Christmas celebrations; Miami County Dental Clinic; Miami County YMCA; Piqua Arts Council; Piqua City Schools for The Garden Tribe Schoolyard Garden; Piqua City Schools for the Washington, D.C. trip; Piqua Civic Band; Piqua Compassion Network; Protecting Our Water Ways; Salvation Army for the needs bank and summer lunch program; Upper Miami Valley Young Life; and YWCA Piqua.

