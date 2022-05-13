Piqua Community Foundation awards over $65,000 in grants

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation awarded $65,650 to organizations that serve Piqua residents this month.

The distribution is part of the foundation’s twice-annual standard grant cycles from unrestricted funds. The Foundation’s Distribution Committee makes recommendations to the Board of Directors for approval based on a grant application and review process.

The organizations awarded 2022 spring grants are:

• Bethany Center – blessing food box

• The Edison Foundation – biology structural models

• The Edison Foundation – Edison State Charger Stations

• The Edison Foundation – EMT, nursing & paramedic IV hand models

• Friends of the Piqua Parks – repair of baseball/softball area at Pitsenbarger Sports Complex

• Friends of the Piqua Public Library – plaster bust of William H. Pitsenbarger

• Miami County YMCA – new facility campaign

• Piqua Catholic School – Regulating Our Bodies materials

• Piqua City Schools – Piqua Central Intermediate School – Draw Your Destiny assembly

• Piqua City Schools – Piqua Central Intermediate School – garden mulching project

• Piqua City Schools – Piqua High School – William H. Pitsenbarger mural project

• Piqua Neighborhood Improvement Corporation – Neighbors Helping Neighbors

• Piqua Police Department – Piqua Careful Corners

• SafeHaven, Inc. – vocational readiness

• St. James Episcopal Church – little pantry

• Young Life – summer camp fundraisers

The grant awards were made to a variety of organization service sectors, all with a demonstrated impact on Piqua residents. Chief Rick Byron said that the grant received by the Piqua Police Department will allow the purchase of supplies to continue to efficiently offer the Careful Corners program to local youth.

“With support from the Piqua Community Foundation grant, the Piqua Police Department will be able to rejuvenate the Careful Corners Program for Piqua children entering kindergarten in the fall,” Byron said. “Grant funding will help to purchase a street scene tarp and other equipment for the program. Thank you for your generous grant for our Careful Corners program.”

The Piqua Community Foundation’s next grant cycle has a Sept. 30 deadline. To learn more about the grant and scholarship programs of the Piqua Community Foundation, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/grants.