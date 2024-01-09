Piqua Community Foundation hires new director

Hittle

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation Board of Directors announced today the hire of a new executive director to lead the organization.

Kalette N. Hittle will join The Foundation alongside current director Michelle Perry beginning Jan. 10. Perry has accepted the public information officer role with the city of Piqua. Perry and Hittle will work cooperatively through Jan. 25 to ensure consistency for the organization and the Piqua community.

“We are excited to welcome our new enthusiastic leader with a heart for the Piqua community,” said Andrew Snyder, president of The Foundation Board of Directors, in a press release. “Kalette’s background in related fields and passion for giving back made her the board’s top choice for this position. She and Michelle will complement each other well as they work together to make a smooth transition in leadership.”

Hittle, a native of Darke County and graduate of both Defiance College and Kent State University, holds dual bachelor’s degrees in athletic training and wellness and an associate degree in physical therapist assistant technology. Her career encompasses impactful roles, from serving as the director of rehabilitation at Genesis Rehabilitation Services to her most recent position as an annually contracted faculty member at Sinclair Community College’s physical therapist assistant program. Her experience includes curriculum process improvement, innovative teaching methods, business development and fostering interpersonal relationships through direct patient care and student mentorship.

Hittle’s passion for the community she calls home extends beyond her professional life. She has resided in Piqua for 10 years with her husband, Jeremie Hittle, who serves as the Piqua City Schools treasurer, and her daughter, Kaylie, a freshman at Piqua High School. Actively involved in the community, Hittle has previously served on the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Festival Committee and currently holds a board member position for the Tecumseh Woods Swim Team and volunteers her time at many Piqua City School events.

“I am thrilled to join The Piqua Community Foundation and have the opportunity to serve the community I call home,” Hittle said, in the release. “Being a part of an organization that plays such a vital role in enhancing the well being of our community is truly inspiring. As a natural giver in my prior work in the health care and education sectors, I am excited to now be able to pour into the Piqua community and make a meaningful impact.”

The Foundation was founded in 1993 as a 501(c)(3) organization by a small group of citizens interested in investing in their community. Its mission is to encourage charitable giving to benefit the citizens of Piqua and provide a variety of methods for donors to help fulfill their charitable giving wishes.

The Foundation offers opportunities to contribute to the community through restricted and unrestricted gifts of any size. The organization then offers grants to programs and projects whose missions are religious, scientific, literary, educational or charitable and align with the guidelines of each fund.

“We have organized this transition in leadership of the Piqua Community Foundation to minimize disruption of our services and to maximize the transfer of knowledge,” said Emily E. Shawler, immediate past president of The Foundation Board of Directors, in the release. “The Board of Directors believes that as we transition our director role from Michelle to Kalette that we can continue the high level of professionalism and responsibility for which The Foundation is known.”

For more information about the Piqua Community Foundation and charitable giving in the Piqua community, please visit piquacommunityfoundation.org or call 937-615-9080.