Piqua crash leaves 1 injured, 1 in custody

Nicholas Mattei, 36, of Miamisburg, seated, is handcuffed at the rear of a Piqua medic unit following a Monday morning crash in Piqua. Contributed photo by Harold Stover Mattei

By Mike Ullery

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — A Monday crash in downtown Piqua saw one person transported from the scene with injuries and another taken away in handcuffs.

Piqua Police reports say the crash happened at Main and Ash Streets around 11:58 a.m. on Monday, June 3, causing heavy damage to a pair of vehicles.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said following the collision, the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot.

Grove said the foot chase led officers to the area of the Piqua YWCA where the suspect, identified as Nicholas Mattei, 36, of Miamisburg, was taken into custody.

The unidentified 43-year-old driver of the second vehicle was transported from the crash scene by Piqua Fire Department medics.

Mattei was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated menacing for allegedly threatening an officer at the scene. Additional charges are expected to by filed pending the results of a blood test.

Mattei refused medical treatment at the scene. He remains in the Miami County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond. He entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday, June 4, in the Miami County Municipal Court. Mattei is in jail awaiting pre-trial on the first-degree charge of aggravated menacing; his next court date is set for Wednesday, June 26, at 8 a.m.

Sheryl Roadcap contributed to this story.