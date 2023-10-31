Piqua, EPA to test water, soil after battery burns & share results

PIQUA — The city of Piqua has issued a statement on plans of city and the Ohio Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to test the wastewater and soil at the location of the city’s former water plant following previous lithium battery burns.

The following statement was posted on the city of Piqua’s website:

“The city of Piqua, with help from Ohio EPA, will be facilitating testing and monitoring of the conditions at the former water plant. As we receive the data and analysis of these testing results, we will share with the community.

“Currently, we are reviewing the results of tests conducted on wastewater collected at the site during Energy Storage Response Group’s operation. This wastewater was captured, collected, and sent to a contractor for offsite disposal in a legally permitted and highly regulated facility. We will share those results in the coming days.

“Additional sampling, of water and soil will be conducted and the City of Piqua will share those testing results with the community.

“On Nov. 15, 2023, the City of Piqua and Ohio EPA are hosting a community open house to share updated information and answer community members’ questions at the Fort Piqua Plaza in the Ulysses S. Grant Room from 5 to 7 p.m.“