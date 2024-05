Shay Garner, 10, of Piqua, and her mom, Gypsy Garner, look at some microwave bowl holders at PJ’s Crafts tent owned by Paula Wheaton, of Piqua, during the first Piqua Community Farmers Market of the season on Thursday, May 23. The farmers market is held every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. during the spring and summer season.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today