PIQUA — The Piqua Community Farmers Market is thrilled to invite participants to showcase their culinary talents in the upcoming Zucchini Bread Contest on Thursday, Aug. 10.

This contest offers two categories: youth (14 and under) and adults, encouraging individuals of all ages to participate.

No entry fee is required. To enter the contest, participants must bring one loaf of their delicious zucchini bread to the information booth at the Piqua Farmers Market by 5:15 p.m. Judging will take place based on the bread’s taste, appearance, and texture. Detailed contest guidelines can be found in our website’s ‘Special Events’ section at piquafarmersmarket.com.

The winners will be announced once the judging process concludes, and attendees will have the opportunity to sample the delectable breads. The champion in each category will receive “Market Money” that can be used at the Piqua Community Farmers Market. The first-place winners will be awarded $15 in Market money, while the second and third-place contestants will receive $10 and $5 respectively.

Mark your calendars for other exciting events coming up at the Piqua Farmers Market. Join us for the Salsa Contest on August 31, the Biggest Tomato Contest on Sept. 7, and the Apple Pie Contest on Thursday, September 28.

Detailed information about these contests can be found at www.piquafarmersmarket.com.

For more information about the Zucchini Bread Contest at the Piqua Community Farmers Market, please contact Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355. The market takes place every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. on High Street, in front of the Piqua Public Library.