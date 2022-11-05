Piqua football loses heartbreaker to Edgewood in OT in D-II playoffs

TRENTON — It was an epic battle between the Piqua and Edgewood football teams for the second year in a row in the D-II, Region 8 playoffs.

This time it was not settled until overtime, before Edgewood came away with a 21-14 victory.

After the game was tied 14-14 at the end of regulation, the Cougars got the ball first in overtime.

Both teams get a possession, starting on the other team’s 20-yard line.

Edgewood was able to convert and fourth-and-short on its possession before Tavionne Crosby ran nine yards for a score and David Rumpler kicked the PAT.

Piqua lost six yards on its first play of the overtime, before the Indians appeared to score on the second-and-16 from the 26-yard line.

The ball was in the receiver’s hands before Edgewood came away with the interception, ending another strong season for the Indians with an 9-3 mark.

It was Piqua jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the opening half.

Midway through the opening quarter, Piqua started a drive on its own 44-yard line.

On second and 10, Brady Ouhl connected with Dre’Sean Roberts on a 49-yard passs to the Edgewood seven-yard line.

After a two-yard run by Ky Warner, a penalty put the Indians in a second-and-goal from the 10.

Warner would run the ball into the end zone and Jackson Trombley’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 4:03 remaining in the opening quarter.

Edgewood then put a drive together but on a run down inside Piqua’s 20, the Cougars fumbled.

Colten Beougher stripped the ball and Dre’Sean Roberts recovered it in the end zone for a touchback.

Piqua then went 80 yards in 10 plays.

On third and 10, Ouhl found Mickey Anderson across the middle for an 18-yard gain.

Dre’Sean Roberts would take a forward toss from Ouhl on the next play and gain 11 yards.

On third-and-nine from midfield, Ouhl hooked up with Warner on a 12-yard gain.

Warner then ran 33 yards down to the five-yard line and two plays later, scored from three yards out.

Trombley’s kick made it 14-0 with 8:10 remaining in the half.

Edgewood answered with a four-yard TD run by Crosby with 14 seconds to go in the half and Rumpler’s kick cut Piqua’s lead to 14-7.

With 2:52 to go in the third quarter, Brick Barker would catch a 23-yard pass from Riley Brown and Rumpler’s PAT kick tied the game 14-14.

Piqua would get the ball back deep in its own territory with 5:39 remaining and the game still tied.

Sam Schmiesing would convert two third downs and one fourth down with runs as Piqua moved the ball into Edgewood territory.

On a fourth-and-eight at the Edgewood 31 with less than minutes remaining, Ouhl made an amazing scramble after appearing to be trapped in the backfield and dived for the first down at the 23.

Schmiesing ran three yards to the 20 and after a penalty moved it back to the 26-yard line, Piqua missed a field goal on the final play of regulation.

That sent the game to overtime and the dramatic finish.

Ouhl completed six of 12 passes for 125 yards in the game, with Dre’Sean Roberts catching two passes for 48 yards.

Warner led the rushing attack with 21 carries for 63 yards.

Beougher and Schmiesing led the defense with 10 tackles.

Devin Finley had eight tackles and Mickey Anderson made seven tackles.

Brown completed four of five passes for 52 yards for Edgewood, while Crosby rushed for 145 yards on 30 carries.

Bryce Robertson led the defense with seven tackles and Barker had six tackles.

