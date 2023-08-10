PIQUA — Support the blood supply in the final month of a challenging summer and get a chance to win Bengals season tickets when you donate at Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, or by calling 937-461-3220, or using the Donor Time app.

Community Blood Center’s August “Let’s Go with Joe!” campaign gives donors a chance to follow quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl. Everyone who registers to donate July 31 through Sept. 3 with Community Blood Center at any blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of Bengals season tickets. All registered donors also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” T-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.