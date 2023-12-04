Piqua hires Hinkelman as community services director

Hinkelman

PIQUA — The city of Piqua has announced the appointment of Kyle Hinkelman as its new community services director.

Hinkelman has served as village administrator for the village of Covington since December 2020. Hinkelman “brings a wealth of experience and a passion for community planning to his new role,” said a city of Piqua news flash.

In his statement, Hinkelman expressed his enthusiasm for joining the city of Piqua and embracing the challenges and opportunities that come with the newly established position of community services director.

“I am excited to join the city of Piqua in the newly created community services director position. I strongly believe in placemaking, and I look forward to working with our team to create, develop, and grow unique places in our community,” said Hinkelman, in the statement. “The city of Piqua has so many great opportunities, I am extremely excited to get to work for the residents, businesses, and visitors to the City!”

Human Resources Director Catherine Bogan noted Hinkelman’s “tenure in Covington showcased his dedication to fostering community growth and enhancing the local environment, making him an ideal fit for the innovative initiatives and projects planned for the city of Piqua.”

As community services director, Hinkelman will lead efforts in advancing the city’s vision for vibrant, welcoming spaces and facilitating collaborative endeavors between residents, businesses, and visitors, said the news flash. His background in community administration and strategic planning positions him strongly to spearhead transformative initiatives that will further elevate Piqua’s appeal and quality of life.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to our team as the new community services director,” said Paul Oberdorfer, Piqua city manager, in the news flash. “His proven track record in community engagement and his dedication to enhancing the areas he serves align perfectly with our goals for Piqua. We look forward to his leadership in creating exceptional places within our city.”

Hinkelman assumes his role as community services director effective Jan. 8, 2024, ready to collaborate with various stakeholders to propel Piqua toward a future marked by innovative community spaces.