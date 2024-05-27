Piqua honors our fallen service members

A popular float returned to the Piqua Memorial Day parade this year as a tribute to the 2nd flag-raising on Iwo Jima. The most famous photograph of World War II, taken by AP photographer Joe Rosenthal earned the photographer a Pulitzer Prize. The image was shot on February 23, 1945 as Rosenthal joined U.S. Marines on top of Mt. Suribachi. The iconic photograph was later made into a large bronze sculpture just outside Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. It pays homage to the United States Marine Corps. Portraying the flag-raisers on the float this year were Alexis Adams, Harlee Adams, Mollie Adams, Cassidy Adams, Liam Willard, and Christopher Willard.