Piqua HS celebrates homecoming

Piqua High School’s 2023 homecoming court includes, in the front row from left to right, Brooklynn Black, Allie Cathcart, Summer Doseck, Raia Evans, Marin Funderburg, Alyssa Hollopeter, Emma Pierron and Ellah Rojas. In the back row, from left to right, is: Jordan Bartee, Carson Hawk, Joseph Hepner, Parker James, Tahneal Johnson, Brenden Kelly, Roman Medley and Kyen Warner. Submitted photo | Piqua City Schools

PIQUA – Piqua City Schools is gearing up for homecoming week.

The community is invited to the Piqua Indians homecoming parade and pep rally on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Piqua.

The homecoming court, The Pride of Piqua Marching Band, all fall sports teams, Alumni of Distinction Honorees, Teacher of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Support Staff Member of the Year will be featured. At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a pep rally at the gazebo.

During the pregame of the homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 6, starting at 6:30 p.m., Piqua City Schools will be celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Pep Song and Alma Mater. The first 1000 guests will receive a commemorative rally towel. The homecoming queen will be crowned at half-time.

