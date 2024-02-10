Piqua Knights of St. John to hold blood drive on Feb. 22

Submitted Photo | Solvita Blood Center

PIQUA – Late winter is a time of urgent need for blood donations. Support the regional blood supply by donating at the Knights of St. John community blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 110 South Wayne St., Piqua.

To schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) go to the Donor Time app, call 937- 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve hoodie shirt while supplies last.

Solvita is currently in a low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make February a difficult month for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.