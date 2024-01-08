Piqua Library has new hours, programs in 2024

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA – With the new year, the Piqua Public Library began new hours of operation and with the new hours comes changes to the dates and times of multiple library programs.

The library is now open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The library will be closed on Sundays.

Stories Abound Around, a program that welcomes local nursing home residents for stories and crafts, will be meeting on the second Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 9, in either the Louis Room or Founder’s Room.

Portals to Piqua’s Past is moving up their meeting time to 5:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. The group will meet in the Louis Room located next to the first floor Circulation Desk.

The Sleuth Society Book Club still meets on the fourth Monday of each month in the second floor Founder’s Room, and will now meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Adult Paint Night is now held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and the time will continue to run from 5:30 to 7 p.m in the first floor Louis Room.

The Boku No Anime Club for ages 13-18. Will now meet on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the first floor Louis Room.

Starting in February AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will be at the Piqua Public Library to offer free tax return preparation to anyone who needs it. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained to help you file a variety of income tax forms and schedules.

The library is also bringing in new programs.

The first program is called Financial Literacy and will held in the second Founder’s Room on the second Monday of each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. beginning on Monday, Jan. 8.

Financial Literacy is run by Matt Bobillo, a branch manager from a local bank. The first topic Bobillo will be covering is home buying.

The second program is a monthly financial seminar with Western and Southern Life. The seminar is set for the fourth Tuesday of each month, beginning Jan. 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the first floor Louis Room.

The topic for the Jan. 23 seminar is budgeting and will be open to patrons of all ages.

For more information on these programs please check the calendar on the Piqua Public Library’s website at www.piqualibrary.org.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.