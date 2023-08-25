Piqua Lincoln Street work set to begin Aug. 28

PIQUA — Work will begin on the Lincoln Street Reconstruction Project, beginning Aug. 28.

Ranger Earthworks LLC will begin the authorized work on the Lincoln Street Reconstruction Project, which will be located on Lincoln Street from Ash Street to Park Avenue, according to the city of Piqua.

The blocks of Lincoln Street from Ash to North Streets, and from Boone Street to Park Avenue, will have water main and service line replacements for the properties within the work zone. The block from North to Boone Streets will include water main and service line replacement, stormwater replacement, street subgrade replacement to stabilize the current-sinking existing conditions, new curb, and new sidewalk. The entire project will have new asphalt and pavement markings, as the final portion of the project.

Through traffic will not be permitted while construction is being performed but the road will be open for local traffic at the end of each workday. The block from North to Boone Streets will be completely closed once construction starts in that section, due to the level of construction that needs to be performed in this block of the project.

This project is scheduled to be completed within 90 days of commencement, if you have any questions, please contact Bob Graeser, Project Manager at 937-778-2004, or [email protected].