Hartman

PIQUA — A Piqua man is being held at the Miami County Jail after being arrested for the rape of a toddler on Friday.

Jesse D. Hartman, 34, was arrested on rape_victim less than 13, a first-degree felony, and burglary charges, a second-degree felony,

According to a press release from the Piqua Police Department, a 911 call was received from a female Piqua resident on Friday, June 16, at 12:40 a.m. reporting she found an unknown male subject sexually assaulting her toddler in an upstairs bedroom. This male subject fled the residence after being discovered.

During the investigation, detectives from the Piqua Police Department were able to develop a suspect. At approximately 12:30 p.m. Hartman was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed. Anyone with information on Hartman’s whereabouts during the late evening hours of Thursday, June 15, prior to this offense taking place are encouraged to contact the Piqua Police Department at 937- 778-2027, or Crime Stoppers at 937-615-TIPS(8477).