Piqua man arrested on abduction, other charges

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

PIQUA – A Piqua man was arrested on abduction and several other charges following a domestic violence incident in Piqua on April 28.

Jhyston Jean Malveaux, 20, of Piqua, was arrested on abduction, a third-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony, four counts of first-degree rape; strangulation, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence charges, a first-degree misdemeanor, according the Miami County Jail website.

Piqua Police responded to a domestic violence complaint at 8:08 a.m. on April 28. According to the police report, the victim told police Malveaux raped, physically assaulted, and took money via her phone.

Malveaux is being held at the Miami County Jail on a $335,000 cash only bond. Malveaux entered a not guilty plea in the Miami County Municipal Court on Monday, May 1. He is scheduled to appear in the Municipal Court on May 10 for a prelimiary hearing on the rape charge and also on May 10 on the domestic violence charge.