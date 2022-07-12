Piqua man arrested on rape charges

PIQUA — A Piqua man is facing multiple counts of rape involving minors.

Steven Hilleary, 37, is being held in the Miami County Jail after being arrested on Monday evening.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said that officers were dispatched to a 1st Street address at 10:11 p.m. on a report that an adult had caught her adult boyfriend “sexually assaulting her child.”

“The female and the male then got into a verbal and physical altercation,” said Grove. The male, later identified as Hilleary, then allegedly left the scene. The female followed behind and pointed his location to responding Piqua Police officers who took him into custody without incident.

The two male victims are reported to be ages 13 and 8. Both were transported by Piqua Fire Department medics to Children’s Medical Center in Dayton.

Hilleary remains in the Miami County Jail. He is currently facing two counts of rape, both are felonies of the first degree. Grove said that further interviews are being conducted by Piqua police detectives and that additional charges are likely to be filed.