Piqua man in custody after reverse pursuit

By Mike Ullery

[email protected]

PIQUA — A Piqua man is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail facing a list of charges following an early Wednesday morning pursuit in Piqua.

A Piqua Police officer, who was patrolling Pitsenbarger Park on South Street, around midnight on Wednesday, March 8, observed a vehicle traveling westbound on South Street in reverse.

The officer pulled in behind the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the suspect began to flee while in reverse. The suspect, later identified as Christopher Morrison, 63, of Piqua, failed to stop at the intersection of South Street and Sunset Avenue. He then proceeded to turn onto Candlewood Boulevard, still driving backwards. Morrison managed to negotiate one curve in reverse before losing control of his vehicle, crashing into a tree and spinning his vehicle 180 degrees before coming to a stop near a home on Candlewood Boulevard. Morrison exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by Piqua Police officers.

According to Piqua Police reports, speeds in the reverse chase reached 45 mph or more. Piqua Fire Department medic unit was called to check out Morrison, who complained of minor injuries.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said Morrison is facing charges to include driving under the influence, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer and resisting arrest.

Morrison is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

Morrison is scheduled to appear in the Miami County Court of Commons Pleas on Monday, March 13, on unrelated charges.