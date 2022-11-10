Piqua man sentenced on attempted abduction

TROY – William C. Hall Jr., 37, of Piqua, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7, to 12 months of prison time for a fourth-degree felony attempted abduction charge and six months of prison time for breaking and entering which will be served concurrent to another.

Miami County Common Pleas Judge Stacy M. Wall said during the sentencing hearing, “How can I say you might be successful on community control when you’ve started in 1998 with domestic violence?”

Wall said this discussing the pre-sentence investigation which provides information on the defendant’s background including previous charges.

Hall was arrested following a report officers received about a disturbance where “an adult female ran to a neighbor’s house and went inside to escape the male. The male followed inside after her and tried to drag her out of the residence.”

Hall’s counsel advised the judge that Hall has issues with alcohol and was requesting treatment. Wall commented that he should “seek all the treatment (he) can.”

Following Hall’s release, he will be required to do post-release control for two years where he will be required to follow regulations set forth from the department.