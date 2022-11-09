Piqua man sentenced on child endangering

TROY – Selemani Said, 39, of Piqua was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 28, on one count of second-degree felony child endangering and one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

Said was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years with a maximum of six years for the child endangering charge and six months for the domestic violence charge which will be served concurrently with 270 days of jail credit.

Following his release from prison, Said will be required to serve 18 months to three years under post release control and must follow all the regulations.

Said was found guilty by a jury trial following a two-day jury trial.

Said was arrested after officers responded to his residence due to Said grabbing a female juvenile and threatening her. Then, an anonymous individual reported to officers that Said had “heated up a knife on the stove and held it to her face burning her as punishment,” according to police records. Later, the juvenile female confirmed the incident to police officers.

According to police records, the incident was due to the juvenile female “linking arms” with a juvenile male.