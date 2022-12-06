Piqua OSHP Trooper/Dispatcher of the Year

PIQUA — Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Eric Devers and disapatcher John Clemmer have been selected as the 2022 Trooper and Dispatcher of the Year for the Piqua post.

The selection of Devers is in recognition for his outstanding service during 2022. Fellow employees at the Piqua Post selected Devers based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of other, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Devers, 32, graduated from the OSHP in February of 2014 and has been assigned to Piqua Patrol Post his entire career. Trooper Devers is originally from Kentonand resides in the Botkins area with his family.

Clemmer was selected by his peers as the 2022 Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher of the Year at the Piqua Communications Center. Clemmer was awarded this recognition based on his technical ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Clemmer, 46, joined the Patrol in January of 2015. He resides in Miamisburg with his family.