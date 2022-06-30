Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

June 27

WARRANT: Officers responded to a call at 9:23 a.m. referencing a female laying near the bike path on Sycamore Street. The female was located and found to be under the influence of drugs. The female was found to have an active warrant and was arrested. Jessica Craig, 37, of Russells Point, was arrested for theft.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: At 10:08 a.m. on South Main Street, a caller reported that her neighbor was on her property without her permission. The individual was warned for trespassing.

WELFARE CHECK: A refused caller requested a welfare check on their grandmother because her phone had been disconnected. The officer responded to the residence on South Downing Street, and spoke with all three residents. Everyone was okay, and the officer was informed that there is no longer a home phone at the residence and the grandmother only used a cell phone. The incident occurred at 11:20 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE/MISCHIEF: Report taken for a flag that was damaged on Marlboro Avenue at 5:07 p.m.

UNRULY JUVENILE: At 5:44 p.m. on Franklin Street, a refused caller stated several young children were playing in the street and jumping on parked cars. The officer arrived in the area and located several juveniles on the porch of the residence. Contact was made with the adult resident, and he was advised of the complaint. He stated he would monitor the juveniles closer. No further police action taken.

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE NON ER: On Wood Street at 6:39 p.m. a third party complainant reported an argument between boyfriend and girlfriend. Both advised the officer there was no violence or threats and advised there was no need for the officer.

THEFT IN PROGRESS: The theft of a bicycle reported at the business, Family Dollar on High Street at 8:29 p.m. The bicycle owner recovered the bike. Video from the store is being obtained.

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE NON ER: Officers responded to a disturbance involving a male subject who chased a known victim and tried to drag her out of a residence. The male was located and incarcerated on several charges. This occurred on East Greene Street at 9:45 p.m. William C. Hall, Jr., 36, of Piqua was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, second-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony abduction, and fifth-degree felony domestic violence in connection with this incident.

ASSIST SQUAD: The officer and medics responded about a 5-month old having trouble breathing at 11:08 p.m. Once on scene, the baby appeared to be fine, and mother of baby, who was not there requested, the baby be transported to hospital. The report was sent to CSB for their review. The location was retracted.

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE NON ER: At 11:56 p.m. on Harrison Street, a mother and daughter both intoxicated and alleged physical violence against each other. The officer was unable to determine the primary aggressor. Both remained at the residence and were advised to stay away from each other.

June 28

WARRANT: At 9:48 a.m. on South College Street and Wood Street, officers located a female walking who had an active warrant who was then arrested. Rachel Fledderman, 35, of Piqua was arrested for criminal trespass and obstructing official business.

ASSAULT: On Camp Street at 11:27 p.m., A male was assaulted and threatened by another male. The male did not want to pursue charges.