Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by Piqua Police Department.

July 11

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On South Downing Street at 5:32 p.m., officers received a report of two males fighting outside the residence. Matthew Boyle, 32, and Ryan Simpson, 27, both of Piqua was arrested for disorderly conduct.

UNRULY JUVENILE: On First Street at 6:56 p.m., officers received a call that a male minor was acting out at his father’s house and was breaking items. The male juvenile offender was arrested for unruly juvenile offenses.

ASSAULT: At 9:56 p.m. on Harrison Street, officers responded to an assault where the complainant advised that her grandson was pushing her and had her blocked in a room. The grandson is non-verbal and autistic. The officers spoke with the grandson and the complainant believed he would behave.

SEX OFFENSE: At 10:11 p.m., officers responded to a call referencing a male subject actively raping a juvenile male. The male subject was located and it was found that multiple juveniles were sexually assaulted. Steven Hilleary, 36, was arrested for first-degree felony rape and fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. There is a bond of $250,000 for each offense.

ASSAULT: On Broadway Street at 11:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence with a report of an assault. The caller reported that the suspect had left the scene. The area was checked and the suspect was not located.

July 12

UNRULY JUVENILE: On South Downing Street at 10:38 a.m., officers arrested a teenaged female that had been lying to her mother about staying at her father’s house. The teenaged female was found to be staying with her boyfriend in Shelby County. The mother requested unruly juvenile charges be filed. The teenaged female was arrested for unruly juvenile offenses.

July 13

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On Staunton Street at 6:29 p.m., officers responded to a call where the caller advised that a male came to the residence and was verbal with him and two other males while they fixed a door. While investigating the incident, Jaimie Lindsey, 28, of Piqua was warned then arrested for disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Lindsey was released after receiving her charge while the male, Logan Dorman, 23, of Piqua was cited for disorderly conduct.

HIT SKIP CRASH: At 6:54 p.m. on North College Street and West High Street, a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, causing possible injuries. The at-fault driver then fled the scene. Officers later made contact with the suspected driver who was then cited accordingly. A citation was issued and the OH-1 was completed.

July 14

CRASH WITH INJURY: At 3:58 p.m., officers responded to North County Road 25A for a motorcyclist that was possibly injured after a traffic crash with a semi. The investigation is still pending.

WARRANT: At South Roosevelt Avenue and Garnsey Street at 7:08 p.m., officers discovered a male with an active warrant walking in the area. Brandyn Kuykendall, 29, of Huber Heights was arrested for a fifth-degree felony nonsupport of dependents.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: At 9:30 p.m. on Pinewood Avenue, a refused caller advised officers that a male and female were arguing at the residence. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that the male was violating a protection order. Landon Sampson, 26, of Troy was arrested for probation/parole violation and violating a protection order.

July 15

WARRANT: At 3:07 a.m. on Sweetbriar Avenue, officers received a report of a possible abduction of a 30 year old male and a 3 year old child. The report was found to be inaccurate. Casey Giles, 30, of Piqua was arrested for an out of county warrant. The 3 year old child was returned to its mother after being safely located.