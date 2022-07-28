Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by Piqua Police Department.

July 15

BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS: At 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a report that a garage door was forced open on Gordon Street. Nothing was missing from the garage according to the victim. There are no suspects at this time.

WARRANT: On Young Street at 4:29 p.m., officers observed a female with an arrest warrant while on patrol. Jennifer Levan, 39, of Piqua was arrested for possessing criminal tools and first-degree misdemeanor theft.

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE NON ER: On East Main Street at 5:07 p.m., officers responded to a call that an adult male hit an adult female with his vehicle. It was determined that the involved parties were mutually engaged in an argument that resulted in physical altercation. Jamie Lindsey, 28, of Piqua and Kiteshkumar Patel, 50, of Piqua were both arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening.

July 16

POLICE INVESTIGATION: At 1:53 p.m. at the Piqua Fire Station, a subject found a suspicious item in a garage while cleaning and though it might be an explosive. The item was determined to be an old road flare and it was properly disposed of. No further police action required.

TRAFFIC STOP: At Family Dollar on West High Street at 8:53 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on an individual who was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. The driver became confrontational and caused a scene. The driver, Katie Bishop, 25, of Piqua was cited for driving under suspension and disorderly conduct. A pedestrian at the location got into a verbal altercation with the driver and threatened to knock her out. Roger Jenkins, 57, of Piqua was cited for menacing.

DOMESTIC IN PROGRESS: At 9:07 p.m., officers responded to a call on South Downing Street referencing a female physically attacking her boyfriend. Brittany Morris, 25, of Piqua was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm.

July 17

ASSAULT: At 11:21 p.m., officers responded to a report of a physical disturbance at Burger King. Andrew Davy, 18, was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor assault – knowingly harming victim.

July 18

DOMESTIC IN PROGRESS: Officers responded to a report at 7:49 a.m. on South Downing Street of a male threatening his mother. Chip Mills, 29, of Piqua was arrested for second-degree misdemeanor domestic violence – causing belief of imminent physical harm by threat or force.

July 20

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: At 9:42 a.m., officers responded to a request to assist squad on Madison Avenue. A male using drugs was rolling on the ground screaming. The individual was taken to the hospital. Simuel Hummons, 36, of Piqua was arrested for disorderly conduct: physically offensive condition/risk of harm. Hummons also had an out of county warrant.

July 21

SEX OFFENSE: At 3:01 p.m. at Fairfax Ave. at Willow Tree Apartments, a male was arrested for abducting and attempting to sexually assault a female. Harold Stambaugh, 66, of Piqua was arrested for a third-degree felony abduction and sexual imposition.

July 24

SHOTS FIRED: On Van Way at 2:28 a.m., officers responded to a call where the caller reported hearing approximately five gun shots in the area. Officers sat in the area and did not locate anything.

July 25

WARRANT: Officers responded to a report of a male with an active warrant located at Tim Hortons at 8:58 p.m. Anthony Howard, 43, of Piqua was arrested for domsetic violence, a second-degree felony burglary, and possing drug abuse instruments.