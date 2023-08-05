Piqua Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:09 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Marathon on West Water Street.

TUESDAY

-9:43 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at McDonalds on Covington Avenue.

-8:45 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of South Wayne Street.

-3:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Brice Avenue.

-1:44 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Patrick Staffing on East Ash Street.

-1:01 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Resource Manufacturing on East Ash Street.

-12:18 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Marathon on West Water Street.

-12:01 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Nail Creations on Clark Avenue.

-10:14 a.m.: theft. Jesse W. Kirkland, 28, of Piqua was charged with theft and obstructing official business.

-4:47 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of Wood Street and East Main Street.

MONDAY

-9:52 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 100 block of Morrow Street.

-7:21 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of South Main Street.

-6:08 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of East Greene Street.

-5:08 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of Linden Avenue.

-11:49 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.