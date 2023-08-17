Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-10:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Jason W. Goldschmidt, 50, of Dayton, was charged with theft.

-9:26 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Mote Park Community Center on Gordon Street.

-7:54 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Town and Country Mini Storage on West High Street. Tools were reported stolen from a storage unit.

-7:20 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Piqua Public Library on West High Street.

-5:37 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at St. James Episcopal Church on West High Street.

-5:44 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct Marathon on West Water Street.

-12:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of First Street.

MONDAY

-5:48 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Rose’s Variety Store on Covington Avenue. Thomas L. Hicks, 49, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-9:13 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 900 block of Covington Avenue.

-8:20 a.m.: endangering children. Danielle N. Meyer, 36, was charged with endangering children.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.