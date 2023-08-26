Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

THURSDAY

-5:50 p.m.: unlawful sexual conduct. Adrian J. Tory, 23, was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

-4:15 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Tiffany L. Compton, 34, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-2:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:30 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 700 block of West North Street. Alison E. Miller, 19, of Piqua, was charged with burglary.

-10:24 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 400 block of South Downing Street.

-9:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-9:34 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Forest Avenue.

-5:18 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on West Water Street.

-4:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on east Ash Street.

-11:38 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of West North Street.

-12:56 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of South Wayne Street. Brandon L. Strohmenger, 30, of Piqua, was charged with criminal mischief.

-12:35 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Boone Street.

-12:07 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 600 block of Adams Street.

TUESDAY

-8:59 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Shell on North Main Street.

-1:33 p.m.: driving under suspension. Jermaine N. Reynolds, 36, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension.

-1:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of South Street.

-1:08 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of South Wayne Street.

-12:32 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-12:09 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Briarcliff Avenue.

-11:36 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street.

-12:50 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on Scot Drive.

MONDAY

-6:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at McDonald’s on East Ash Street.

-6:08 p.m.: prostitution. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Comfort Inn on East Ash Street. Melissa A. Greer, 51, of Dayton, was charged with prostitution. John A. Forrider, 49, of Willard, was charged with soliciting.

-3:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Covington Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.