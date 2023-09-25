Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-9:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Burkett’s Heating and Cooling on East Ash Street. Brian G. Sizemore,53, of Casstown, was charged with theft.

-12:17 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street.

SATURDAY

-9:14 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Tabitha L. Cavanaugh, 47, of Piqua, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-5:46 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 200 block of Franklin Street.

-10:56 a.m.: failure to comply. Joshua A. Mowery, 32, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, possessing drug abuse instruments, tampering with evidence and failure to comply.

-3:52 a.m.: underage consumption. Maysha J. Feltner, 20, of Piqua, was charged with underage consumption.

FRIDAY

-11:01 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on Covington Avenue.

-10:46 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Wood Street Lofts on Wood Street.

-7:21 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Adam and Eve on East Ash Street.

-3:49 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Cinemark Theatres on Garbry Road. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at the business.

-7:54 a.m.: drug trafficking. Officers conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of West High Street. Justin J. Ramon, 27, was charged with drug trafficking.

-7:54 a.m.: drug possession. James E. Burnett, 51, of Piqua, was charged with drug possession and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.