Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-3:33 a.m.: theft. Matthew A. Reedy, 41, of Piqua, and Mekayla S. Reedy, 34, of Piqua, were charged with theft.

-12:43 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Ulbrich’s Market on South Wayne Street.

SUNDAY

-10:27 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scot Drive.

-1:20 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Rally’s on North College Street.

-10:33 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of West Water Street and North Main Street.

-8:02 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Starbucks on East Ash Street.

SATURDAY

-2:41 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-12:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of West Ash Street.

-12:27 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1000 block of Caldwell Street.

FRIDAY

-6:50 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 600 block of South Main Street.

-6:35 p.m.: obstructing official business. Dustin M. Sheets, 46, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business.

-5:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Commercial Street. Bryson D. Bridges, 22, of Piqua, and Gary S. Burns, Sr., of Piqua, and Marquan D. Burns, 28, of Piqua, were charged with disorderly conduct.

-5:01 p.m.: theft. Donald L. Miller, 40, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-2:46 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Blaine Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.