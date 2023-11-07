Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-1:24 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scot Drive. Dean F. Craig, 58, of Bellefontaine, and Jordan D. Hodge, 25, of Piqua, were charged with breaking and entering

SUNDAY

-9:35 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded t a report of menacing at the Baymont Inn and Suites on East Ash Street. Skyler D. Butt, 28, of Piqua, was charged with menacing.

-9:33 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1600 block of South Main Street. Douglass D. Reed, 42, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.

-9:03 p.m.: menacing. Bryson D. Bridges, 22, of Piqua, was charged with menacing.

-8:30 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of Wood Street.

-8:15 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at the Piqua Fire Station on West Water Street.

-6:08 p.m.: theft. Christopher A. St. Clair, 30, of Sidney, was charged with theft. -5:33 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft of a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-4:59 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

-10:21 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a crash with no injury in the 900 block of Young Street. Linda S. Brooks, 63, of Covington, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-1:57 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 400 block of Wood Street. Otis L. Branham, 39, of Dayton, was charged with assault and strangulation.

SATURDAY

-9:39 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-9:03 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 1900 block of Covington Avenue.

–8:34 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Nicklin Avenue.

-7:56 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Travis A. Ward, 39, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-3:02 p.m.: driving under suspension. Randy M. Gasson, 34, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and obstructing official business.

-10:13 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of Camp Street.

-10:02 a.m.: forgery. Officers responded to a report of a possible fake prescription at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-1:01 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of South Wayne Street.

-12:15 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of South Wayne Street.

FRIDAY

-10:41 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Walmart on East Ash Street. Skylar T. Smith, 24, of Piqua, was charged with strangulation.

-8:49 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of Brook Street.

-8:23 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

-6:49 p.m.: theft. Donald E. Behm, 38, of Sidney, was charged with criminal trespassing and theft.

-3:25 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Daniel D. ONeal, 38, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-1:50 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1000 block of Boone Street.

-10:57 a.m.: telecommunications harassment. Corey J. Kemp, 34, of Piqua, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-7:21 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.