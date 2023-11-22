Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:43 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of South Main Street.

TUESDAY

-6:03 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Sunoco on North County Road 25A.

-3:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. Jesse S. Pearson, 33, of Sidney, was charged with criminal damaging.

-11:56 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Lucas E. Schutte, 42, of Dayton, was charged with theft.

-9:55 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Water Street.

MONDAY

-7:05 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the US Post Office on North Wayne Street. Steven D. Jones, 53, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.

-6:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1800 block of Park Avenue.

-3:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Parkridge Place.

-12:34 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Hot Head Burrito on Covington Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.